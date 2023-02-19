Quentin E. Baxter Presents… Geoff Keezer Trio

Quentin Baxter’s second concert in his three-part jazz series will feature pianist Geoffrey Keezer. Accompanying the concert will be bassist Rodney Jordan and drummer Quentin E. Baxter. Learn more about Geoffrey Keezer below! With his highly regarded discography, unique compositions, and acclaimed performances in various configurations, multiple GRAMMY®-nominated pianist Geoffrey Keezer commands the attention typically reserved for the living legends of jazz. He has recently toured with Wayne Shorter, Dianne Reeves, David Sanborn, Chris Botti, Sting, Joe Locke and Christian McBride; produced and arranged three GRAMMY®-nominated recordings with vocalist Denise Donatelli, and released a series of albums drawing influences from Hawaiian, Okinawan and Afro-Peruvian folk traditions. Price: $30 or $75 for series. For tickets, visit baxtermusic.com.