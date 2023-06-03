The Kiawah Conservancy will host a Rain Garden Workshop with Clemson Extension and Weston + Sampson Engineers. Come join us to learn more about how to install a rain garden, how they can help with local stormwater issues, and how they benefit the ecosystem. This workshop will begin with a presentation by Ami Scaroni with Clemson Extension. After the presentation, we will visit the rain garden site at the Kiawah Island Municipal Center where we will hear from Kim Morganello with Weston + Sampson Engineers and install plants in the garden. In addition, we will provide a copy of the Kiawah Conservancy’s Nature-Based Solutions Manual for Kiawah Island to all participants. This workshop and garden installation is funded by a generous grant from the Town of Kiawah Island. Seating is limited and registration is required.