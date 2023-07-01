Salute From The Shore
Kiawah Island Golf Resort 1 Sanctuary Beach Drive, Kiawah Island, South Carolina 29455
Individuals, families, friends, and pets are invited. This virtual event is an opportunity to celebrate and salute members of our armed forces. There will be a special military flyover that will stretch across the entire coast of South Carolina’s beaches. Flying over our South Carolina beaches will be military and vintage aircraft.
