Sand-sculpting Contest

The 34th Annual Piccolo Spoleto Sand Sculpting Competition is free and open to all those who would like to show off their sand-sculpting abilities. Competitors can enter in the following divisions: child - ages 14 and under; young adult – 15 to 20; family - at least one adult and one child or young adult; and adult - 21 and older. Prizes will be awarded to the top three in each category, along with the additional judged categories of Most Creative, Best Architectural and Best in Show.