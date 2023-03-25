Sand-sculpting Contest
to
Isle of Palms Front Beach 1300 Ocean Blvd, South Carolina 29451
The 34th Annual Piccolo Spoleto Sand Sculpting Competition is free and open to all those who would like to show off their sand-sculpting abilities. Competitors can enter in the following divisions: child - ages 14 and under; young adult – 15 to 20; family - at least one adult and one child or young adult; and adult - 21 and older. Prizes will be awarded to the top three in each category, along with the additional judged categories of Most Creative, Best Architectural and Best in Show.
