Celebrate the Coast at the SCDNR Marine Resources Center Open House

Come celebrate 50 years of the Marine Resources Center in Charleston!

On Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Marine Resources Center will open to the community for an Open House honoring South Carolina’s coast and the people who work to study and protect it. South Carolinians are invited to enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at the Center, where world-class marine science, education, and management happen.

For half a century, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Marine Resources Center has served as a regional hub for marine science and management, providing biologists easy access to South Carolina’s estuaries and offshore waters. Whether your family is brand new to the area or has been in Charleston for generations, we welcome you to come learn more about the water and wildlife that make the coast such a desirable place to live – and the people who safeguard these resources for the citizens of South Carolina. Meet the scientists who study our state’s sea turtles, salt marshes and shellfish, the law enforcement officers who protect our waterways and the educators who help schoolchildren discover the beauty of the coast.

Some of the Open House activities this year will include:

Tours aboard the research vessel Palmetto

Observation tanks with live marine animals

Harbor trips aboard the education vessel Discovery

Guided history tours

Fishing and casting basics for kids

Kids’ activities and prizes

Almost 50 other marine science, boating, and fishing booths

The Marine Resources Center campus is home to several partner organizations, including the Hollings Marine Laboratory, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the College of Charleston Grice Marine Laboratory and the National Institute of Standards and Technology, all of which will have booths and activities at the Open House. The event is made possible through the sponsorship of the Harry Hampton Wildlife Fund, a private, nonprofit organization that promotes natural resources conservation in South Carolina.

PLEASE NOTE: Parking will only be available at James Island Charter High School, and shuttles will be provided to the Marine Resources Center (with the exception of ADA parking, available on site). The last shuttle will leave James Island Charter High School at 3 p.m.

Admission to the Open House is free and no tickets are required. Food and drinks will be available for purchase on site, and families are welcome to picnic on the point overlooking Charleston Harbor. We encourage visitors to bring their reusable water bottles for fill up at water stations. SCDNR’s licensing office will also have a booth, affording folks the opportunity to sign up for fishing licenses on site. Only service animals are permitted at the event.

The event will be held rain or shine, so dress for outside weather.

For updates, please visit: https://fb.me/e/2m22pRApd