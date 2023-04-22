Sea Islands Shore Birds Festival

The first Sea Islands Shorebird Festival is a 2-day event hosted and organized by local municipalities, governmental agencies, volunteer groups, and nonprofit organizations working on coastal bird conservation and education. The festival celebrates the critically important sites of Seabrook and Kiawah Island for shorebirds, notably for the federally threatened Red Knot, for which these islands play a crucial role during their northern migration. The festival aims to celebrate shorebirds and the islands they depend on, educate community members and visitors, and raise awareness to protect these magnificent birds and places.