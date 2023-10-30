SIES Fun Run set for Nov. 4

The second annual Soar on Skimmers Fun Run & Walk is scheduled for Nov. 4.

Sponsored by the Friends of Sullivan’s Island Elementary School, the 5K run/walk will begin at 8:30 a.m. on the beach behind the school. Participants will be able to enjoy music, community “and an opportunity to have fun while working out.”

To register for the event, visit pinwheel.us/register/index/Skimmers5KFall2023. For more information, email Paige Hauff at siessoaronskimmers5k@gmail.com.