Sullivans Island Baptist Church Presents Twists & Turns

Sullivans Island Baptist Church's Vacation Bible School will be held in the evenings, ​Thursday July 27th - Saturday 29th from 5:30pm to 8:30pm, with a special VBS presentation on Sunday morning, July 30th at 11am!

Twists & Turns is a fantastical celebration of games of all kinds. From classic tabletop games to video games and more, kids will play their way through VBS while learning that Jesus guides them through all the twists and turns of their lives. They’ll find that even when they mess up it’s never “game over.”