Tales of the Lowcountry happening every Friday & Saturday nights all in October.

Spooky season is finally here, and Wild Dunes Resort on Isle of Palms in is ready to help you get your scare on! Join us this October for haunted history, tricks and treats and fun for the whole family.

Experience a spooktacular collection of captivating stories that will immerse readers of all ages in the rich history, haunted tales, and occasional humor from the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

From forgotten pirates to resilient spirits, embark on a dark journey that uncovers the secrets hidden beneath the starlit skies and flickering bonfires that bring the Lowcountry’s soul to life.

Visit https://www.destinationhotels.com/wild-dunes/activities/fall-happenings to learn more and purchase tickets.