Tango Lovers: Volver

Tango Lovers is an acclaimed ensemble of over 20 artists from Argentina and Uruguay with extensive international experience. Their lineup includes World Champion Tango dancers and Grammywinning musician Lautaro Greco as the bandoneon player and musical director. They’ve wowed audiences globally and earned prestigious awards, including “Best Musical Show of the Year” from ACE of New York. As cultural ambassadors of Uruguay, Tango Lovers presents “Volver,” a mesmerizing production that transcends time and place through Tango, uniting cultures and generations.