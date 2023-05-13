Teddy Bear Tea
to
Wild Dunes Resort 5757 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
×
https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/destinationhotels/items/441720/calendar/2023/05/?flow=36501&full-items=yes
Teddy Bear Tea
Teddy Bear Tea
May 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. on the Sweetgrass Plaza
Celebrate mom a day early with a charming, Teddy Bear-themed mom & me tea party and picnic.
Dress in your finest, fancy attire and bring your favorite blanket and head to the Sweetgrass Plaza where guests can enjoy high tea, sweet treats, and cozy, cuddly teddy bears, along with fun activities for the entire family. Reservations required.
Info
Wild Dunes Resort 5757 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
Events