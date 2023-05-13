× Expand https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/destinationhotels/items/441720/calendar/2023/05/?flow=36501&full-items=yes Teddy Bear Tea

Teddy Bear Tea

May 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. on the Sweetgrass Plaza

Celebrate mom a day early with a charming, Teddy Bear-themed mom & me tea party and picnic.

Dress in your finest, fancy attire and bring your favorite blanket and head to the Sweetgrass Plaza where guests can enjoy high tea, sweet treats, and cozy, cuddly teddy bears, along with fun activities for the entire family. Reservations required.