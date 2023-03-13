The Joy Project Jazz Quartet plays Jazz
Thursdays, from 6:00-8:00 P.M.
to
Andell Inn Hotel at Freshfields Village 300 Farm Lake View Rd, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29455
WHAT: The Joy Project Jazz Quartet plays jazz
WHERE: The Andell Inn Hotel, Freshfields Village Shopping Center, Kiawah Seabrook Islands
MORE INFO: No cover charge. Drinks and food available.
Steve Joy
843-708-6171
