Seabrook Island Resort 3772 Seabrook Island Rd, Johns Island, South Carolina 29455

The Small Glories, consisting of Cara Luft and JD Edwards, are a dynamic duo rooted in the Canadian Prairies, known for their remarkable musical partnership. Their stage presence combines a unique blend of humor and sermon, captivating audiences to the point where time seems to stand still and spectators feel like they’re part of the performance. While these seasoned singer-songwriters complement each other’s strengths, they also allow their individual personalities to shine, resulting in a live show that is heartwarming and hilarious, skillful in finger-picking, and deeply relatable. Their music proudly embodies a quintessentially Canadian spirit, yet they’ve managed to win the hearts of audiences worldwide, from Nashville to the vast Australian Outback.

