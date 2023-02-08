Now celebrating five decades of touring, Tom has been thrilling audiences here and abroad with hits like No Regrets, Circle Game, Remember Song, Urge for Going and Merrimack County. Tom Rush’s impact on the American music scene has been profound. He helped shape the folk revival in the ’60s, the folk-rock movement of the ‘70s, and then the renaissance of the ’80s and ’90s, his music having left its stamp on generations of artists. Cost: $15 (tickets required). For more information, visit kiawahisland.org/socialevents/tom-rush-with-special-guest-matt-nakoa/.