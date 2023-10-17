× Expand Charleston Horticultural Society Trees: What we need to know with Cameron Rickett - 1 Reserve your tickets at https://www.chashortsoc.org/events/trees-what-we-need-to-know-with-cameron-rickett

Let's talk about the World of Trees with Charleston Horticultural Society's Tree Workshop with Cameron Rickett of Bartlett Tree Experts.

Guided Tree Identification

- Expert Talks on Tree Care and Maintenance

- Hands-On Pruning Demos

- Pest identification and solutions

Join us for an enriching and educational tree workshop that will deepen your appreciation for the green giants that grace our beautiful city.