Tree Workshop with Cameron Rickett of Bartlett Tree Experts
Charleston Horticultural Society 46 Windermere Boulevard, Charleston, South Carolina 29407
Reserve your tickets at https://www.chashortsoc.org/events/trees-what-we-need-to-know-with-cameron-rickett
Let's talk about the World of Trees with Charleston Horticultural Society's Tree Workshop with Cameron Rickett of Bartlett Tree Experts.
Guided Tree Identification
- Expert Talks on Tree Care and Maintenance
- Hands-On Pruning Demos
- Pest identification and solutions
Join us for an enriching and educational tree workshop that will deepen your appreciation for the green giants that grace our beautiful city.