Tree Workshop with Cameron Rickett of Bartlett Tree Experts

Charleston Horticultural Society 46 Windermere Boulevard, Charleston, South Carolina 29407

Let's talk about the World of Trees with Charleston Horticultural Society's Tree Workshop with Cameron Rickett of Bartlett Tree Experts.

Guided Tree Identification

- Expert Talks on Tree Care and Maintenance

- Hands-On Pruning Demos

- Pest identification and solutions

Join us for an enriching and educational tree workshop that will deepen your appreciation for the green giants that grace our beautiful city.

843-579-9922
