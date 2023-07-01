Tremendous Tie-Dye!

to

https://www.ccpl.org/branches/johns-island

Johns Island Library 3531 Maybank Hwy, Johns Island, South Carolina

Children and Families are invited to attend a tie-dye party at the John’s Island Library. It is recommended to bring a 100% cotton white or lightcolored material piece of clothing. Some examples of items you can bring are a T-shirt, a pair of socks, a pillowcase, or a sweatshirt. Space for this activity is limited, please register prior to attending the event. All ages are welcome with an adult to help.

Info

Johns Island Library 3531 Maybank Hwy, Johns Island, South Carolina
Events
https://www.ccpl.org/branches/johns-island
to
Google Calendar - Tremendous Tie-Dye! - 2023-07-06 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tremendous Tie-Dye! - 2023-07-06 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tremendous Tie-Dye! - 2023-07-06 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tremendous Tie-Dye! - 2023-07-06 14:00:00 ical