Tremendous Tie-Dye!
Johns Island Library 3531 Maybank Hwy, Johns Island, South Carolina
Children and Families are invited to attend a tie-dye party at the John’s Island Library. It is recommended to bring a 100% cotton white or lightcolored material piece of clothing. Some examples of items you can bring are a T-shirt, a pair of socks, a pillowcase, or a sweatshirt. Space for this activity is limited, please register prior to attending the event. All ages are welcome with an adult to help.
