Wake School
to
https://www.charlestonaquapark.com/
Charleston Aqua Park 3050 Marlin Road, Johns Island, South Carolina 29455
This class is open to children ages 6 to 14 years old, no experience required. This event is a unique opportunity to hop on a wakeboard and socialize with other children in the community. All of the gear will be available at the park, participants are also welcome to bring their own gear. The cost for this event is $30 per person. Space is limited.
Info
Charleston Aqua Park 3050 Marlin Road, Johns Island, South Carolina 29455
Events