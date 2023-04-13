Walk On: Charleston Area Therapeutic Riding
Seabrook Island Lake House 2319 Seabrook Island Rd Seabrook Island Road, Johns Island, South Carolina 29455
Learn how horses help humans dealing with physical, emotional, and developmental challenges at one of Charleston County's oldest continuously operating service organizations, right here on Johns Island.
