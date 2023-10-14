When The Land Meets The Body

“When the Land Meets the Body” showcases a mix of existing and newly commissioned artworks, all influenced by the Lowcountry landscape. Artist La Vaughn Belle’s goal in this exhibition is to delve into the connection between history, land, and the human experience.

