Wild Roll Wednesday

to

https://IOP.net

Isle of Palms Recreation Center 24 28th Ave, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451

Back by popular demand, Wild Roll Wednesday with the Isle of Palms Recreation, Police and Fire Departments will begin this fall on Sept. 6 and will continue through Spring 2024. Each week will feature a different trainer/coach from a different department, and participants will have the opportunity to work out with multiple department team members. T

Info

IOP rec center.jpg
Isle of Palms Recreation Center 24 28th Ave, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
Events
https://IOP.net
to
Google Calendar - Wild Roll Wednesday - 2023-09-06 08:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wild Roll Wednesday - 2023-09-06 08:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wild Roll Wednesday - 2023-09-06 08:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wild Roll Wednesday - 2023-09-06 08:30:00 ical