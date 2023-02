Jan. 24-Feb. 28, Thursdays

Ages 11-13, 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Ages 14-18, 6:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m.

Instructor: Margaret Geganto

Introducing the fundamentals of yoga: focus on breath, alignment and strength. Meditation will be introduced as a tool to calm the mind and manage stress.