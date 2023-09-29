Laurel Hill County Park To Host Chili 5K Run

× Expand Mark Anthony Pratt Running in the Park Woman running next to a lake.

Charleston County Parks will host the Chili 5K Trail Run and Walk Nov. 4 at Laurel Hill County Park in Mount Pleasant.

Beginning at 9 a.m., runners and walkers will navigate the scenic trails of the park, which offers a variety of landscapes throughout its 745 acres, including miles of unpaved trails that traverse a moss-draped oak allee, large open meadows, a small lake and tree-lined pathways.

Following the race, participants will enjoy a party featuring hot chili and other food items and refreshing beverages. An awards ceremony will be held for the Chili 5K, as well as for Charleston County Parks’ 5K Trail Race Series Championship.

“The Chili 5K presents one of the most diverse courses in the Lowcountry,” said Allison Foster, CCPRC’s fitness and wellness manager. “It’s difficult to take in all that Laurel Hill offers, much less appropriately describe the immense beauty of the park. The varied terrain features hard-packed trails, loose sand, bogs, mud and grass, with scenic views of marsh, estuaries and oak allees.”

Registration for the Chili 5K is only available in advance – there will be no on-site sign-up – at CharlestonCountyParks. com and ends on Nov. 1. Race fees are $38 per person. Packet pickup will br from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. the day of the event. The race is open to ages 10 and up, but 10- to 15-year-olds must be accompanied by an adult chaperone. Strollers are not recommended, and pets are not permitted on the race course.

Laurel Hill County Park is located between Highway 17 North and Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant. Runners must enter through the special event entrance location at 1400 Highway 41 and will be directed from there to the starting point for the race. Access through Park West will not be permitted for this event.

For more information on the Chili 5K or to register or view a map of the race course, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com or call 843-795-4386. The event is made possible by Food Lion, Destiny Community Café and your Charleston County Parks.