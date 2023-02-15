‘Team Cleary’ Joins Seabrook Island Real Estate

Seabrook Island Real Estate has added two more experienced sales executives to its roster: Wes and Cathy Cleary. The husband-and-wife team are already top producers in Lake Lure and Western North Carolina.

“Team Cleary” will continue to operate in that region, while expanding their “mountains-to-sea” sphere to include Seabrook and the greater Charleston area from their new home on Johns Island.

Enthusiastic entrepreneurs, the Clearys have operated businesses in Florida and North Carolina for 30-plus years. In addition to ably assisting their real estate clients, the two have rented, developed, bought, renovated, and sold properties for their own investment since 1997 – around the time they started coming to the Carolinas from Marco Island, Florida for family vacations.

Cathy grew up in Barrington Hills, northwest of Chicago. She has a degree in advertising and enjoys travel, exploring the dining scene, and photography.

Wes grew up on a lake between the Berkshires and Catskills of upstate New York. He has experience in construction and landscaping; and is a golfer who brews his own craft beer.

Both enjoy outdoor pursuits like hiking, camping, and boating. They have two adult children, each graduates of Wofford College.

The Seabrook Island Real Estate office is located on-island at 1002 Landfall Way and open seven days a week. Hours, current listings, and more information can be found at seabrookisland.com.