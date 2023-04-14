Another successful Women Build in the books!

by

Sea Island Habitat just wrapped up our 24th Annual Women Build on Saturday, April 1Women Build is an annual fundraiser where women in the community come together for a week to build a home for a hardworking Habitat Partner Family. The funds raised were applied toward the building materials that made this home a reality! 

This year we built a home for Alejandra & Fernando (pictured in the center photo) on Wadmalaw Island. When asked what this project meant to them, Alejandra said "This Habitat house means we have a place to call home - a place we can grow our family once we begin to have children."

This year we raised $56,480, far exceeding what we raised during our 2022 Women Build! Special thanks to our sponsors, committee members and builders!

×

1 of 3

women build_habitat for humanity.jpg
×

2 of 3

sea island habitat for humanity_women build.jpg
×

3 of 3

sea island habitat for humanity_women build 2023.jpg

Habitat Partner Family Home Closings