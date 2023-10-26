26th Annual Symphony Tour of Homes On Kiawah Island Showcases Unique Homes To Support Charleston Symphony Orchestra And Music Scholarships

One of the most enchanting spots in the Lowcountry, Kiawah Island has been attracting visitors ever since the pirates first discovered it over three centuries ago. The Charleston Symphony Orchestra League (CSOL®) brings new explorers every autumn for the Symphony Tour of Island Homes. Each year the CSOL has offered guests new sites to wander through; for this, the 26th year of the tour, guests will once again have the opportunity to experience elegant Kiawah Island life up close and personal.

On Saturday, November 4th, from 10 am to 4 pm, tour guests will depart from Freshfields Village with a brochure for a self-guided tour of four distinctive homes and a unique island recess where tour goers can linger and rehydrate while enjoying the verdant marsh views. Along the tour, music will be offered by CSOL scholarship winners. Guests will also have the chance to shop at Score, the curated pop-up shop, with proceeds benefiting the CSO and the CSOL scholarship program. This year’s tour has a further added feature: Juliska is providing a private curated purchasing experience for dazzling tableware to be won in a raffle, with the winning ticket drawn at the end of the tour (winners need not be present for the drawing.) On the tour, guests can also see the 2024 Mercedes GLC 300 SUV, for which a prepaid 3-year lease is the prize in this year’s CSOL Car Raffle.

The day’s adventure will be capped with a performance by the Charleston Symphony Orchestra at the West Beach Conference Center, sponsored by the Town of Kiawah Island Arts and Cultural Events Council. This concert, conducted by Yuriy Bekker and featuring Oboist Kelly Mozeik, will include music ranging from Mozart to Morricone, from Salzburg to Broadway.

Further tour details, raffle tickets and advance tour tickets are available online through November 3rd at $65 from the CSOL website https://csolinc.org/. A “Friend of the Symphony” donor of $150 will receive two tour tickets and acknowledgement in the program. Symphony concert tickets are available at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/townofkiawahisland/962997.