Junior League of Charleston to Hold Community Spring Diaper Drive

From April 22 - 30, the Junior League of Charleston Diaper Bank will host a Spring Diaper Drive to collect diapers, baby wipes and monetary donations for area families experiencing financial strain. Since inception in 2017, the JLC Diaper Bank has distributed over 756,375 diapers and pull-up training pants and served more than 15,505 Lowcountry children in need.

The Junior League of Charleston Diaper Bank collects, packages and works with community partner organizations to distribute diapers to the community. The Junior League of Charleston Diaper Bank was launched in 2017 as a way to address the growing need of diaper assistance for families in the Lowcountry. For countless families, having enough diapers is a constant struggle. Without diapers, children cannot attend daycare, which may prevent parents from making an income. Diapers are not funded by WIC and SNAP programs, and without this financial assistance, babies are left in their diapers longer, leading to severe diaper rash that could lead to other medical problems.

This spring’s Diaper Drive marks the sixth consecutive year of the event, and the Junior League of Charleston hopes it will not only bring in ample donations, but also serve as an opportunity to educate the community and draw awareness to this growing need.

“The women of the Junior League of Charleston have made an impact for over 100 years in the TriCounty area. With our focus on strengthening families, the work done through the Diaper Bank can be felt throughout the Lowcountry. With over 120,000 diapers distributed and over 2500 families served, we hope to continue building on filling this need in our community,” says Meghan Norvell, president of the Junior League of Charleston.

Participating diaper drop-off locations are found here.

Individuals, families, and local businesses can also get involved in the Spring Diaper Drive by visiting https://linktr.ee/diaperbank to:

Register to participate in the diaper drive as a diaper drop-off location.

Shop the Junior League of Charleston Diaper Bank wish lists on Amazon, Target Charity and Walmart Registry for Good

Make a monetary donation to the Junior League of Charleston Diaper Bank – for every $20 donated, we can distribute 50 diapers per month to 4 children in need!

In addition to the annual diaper drive, the community can get involved throughout the year to increase awareness of the Junior League of Charleston Diaper Bank and its mission throughout the Lowcountry. Please visit the Junior League of Charleston Diaper Bank’s website for more information.

Mission and About:

The Junior League of Charleston, Inc., is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. The Junior League of Charleston reaches out to women of all races, religions and national origin who demonstrate an interest in and commitment to voluntarism.