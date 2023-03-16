An Oyster Roast Fit For Wildlife

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

The sparkling-white carriage house located on the Ashley River, which gracefully embraces Magnolia Plantation, was the setting Feb. 26 for a sold-out oyster roast to benefit wildlife rescue.

Keeper of the Wild Wildlife Rescue and Sanctuary Inc., hold only one fundraiser to help finance the around-the-clock, year-round shelter located near Walterboro. Staffed primarily with passionate volunteers, the rescue organization receives mammalian wildlife in need of rehabilitation, with the goal to release the animal back into the wild.

Patrons and guests were received and “banded” so they could meander among the many beautiful donations and make a bid, as they made a beeline to the outdoor tables generously replenished with piles of steaming oysters presented by Mount Pleasant Seafood. Chili and hot dogs were ready for those who had already had their fill of the oysters.

Live music performed by Graham Whorley complemented the outdoor activities, compliments of veterinarian Dr. Bryan King. A charming bartender couple, owners of the Watering Hole, presented beverage choices. EventWorks provided tables and chairs and all that was needed to make guests comfortable and to display the auction donations.

An energetic team consisting of Holly Steele, Michelle Tonkonogy, Susan Epstein and Chris Smith, under the watchful eye of Suzanne Sortor, artistically arranged the displays and bid sheets, then later sorted and distributed the goods belonging to winning bidders.

The items offered to bidding were a feast for the eyes. Wide-ranging in variety, from an authentic didgeridoo – a wind instrument thought to be in use over 1,000 years by Australian aboriginal tribes – to a twin-set Makers Mark. Also popular were a classic feather bow tie; baseball beer steins; gift baskets; two new bicycles; a locally authored book titled “Horse Wisdom”; finely turned wood bowls by Raul Ponte; fine artwork, including a framed “Great Horned Owl” in acrylic art by Kiawah artist Vicki Parry; and pop-art by Seabrook artist Deane Bowers. A painting fashioned by Gracie the deer was offered in a Raffle. As paint brushes containing different colors are offered to Gracie, she clasps the brush with her mouth and paints its color within the limits of her canvas. Her work is amazing.

Another feature of the raffle was the spectacular and artistic steel fire pit created in a South Carolina theme featuring the Palmetto State in relief, the Ravenel Bridge and the state tree, the Palmetto. It was made and donated by Amy Moore’s students at Goose Creek High School.

Janet Kinser, founder and president of KOW, stole the limelight by showing some of her “babies.” She invited close scrutiny of a gorgeous baby raccoon, who made her finger his pacifier. At three weeks of age, his eyes were not yet open. Two baby squirrels, also with eyes yet to open, welcomed a foray into the daylight from their cradle to meet interested humans while carefully coddled by Mama Kinser. KOW trained volunteers afforded petting opportunities to some of the animals that are not releasable and have become full-time shelter residents.

An interior designer and businesswoman, Kinzer started the rescuing animals in need more than 40 years ago. The shelter cares for and rehabilitates thousands of animals. It all started decades ago with one injured raccoon and has led to significant impact on the restoration, health, reforestation and soil stabilization of our beautiful Lowcountry landscape.

Visit Keeperofthewild.org for more information and volunteer opportunities and to make donations.