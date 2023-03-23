Andell West, Take Two!

With help from the community, stakeholders and local leaders, Riverstone Properties has made many tweaks to the Andell West plans that they believe “is much better then what they proposed originally.”

Chris Corrada, principal at Riverstone Properties, presented the updates to the Andell West plan to Kiawah Island Town Council on March 7.

Andell West, adjacent to Freshfields Village, will be mixed use including, a larger-sized Harris Teeter, restaurants, shops, a fueling station, pharmacy, and some dwelling spaces.

Corrada said that their new plan addresses every issue that has been brought up to them by the community.

Some of the changes are the following:

Integrating better with Freshfields Village. Corrada said they worked directly with Edens, the new owners of Freshfields Village, on those plans. “We want it to have a natural integration and to feel like an extension of Freshfields Village for both vehicles and pedestrians,” Corrada said.

The Harris Teeter building has been moved further back onto the property. Corrada said that this move allows for village green space and a restaurant row.

Better architectural harmony within the development.

100-foot buffering along Kiawah Island Parkway and south of the property along Cassique.

Fuel center rather than a larger gas station. This will have a kiosk and will be buffered as well.

Corrada also mentioned the importance of ongoing traffic studies. “We’ll keep the traffic circle that we know the Town wants,” he said.

Although they cannot release the official plans yet, Corrada said they hope to release them very soon. “This is so much better then what we started with, and I want to thank everyone involved,” Corrada stated.

Riverstone can feel rest assured that they have full support from Town Council. Mayor John Labriola said, “I want to see this come to the Town. You all have done a marvelous job.”

Council Member Michael Heidingsfelder said, “I cannot find a single topic remaining on my list that hasn’t been addressed. This is really something that is going to give us the feel that this has been here since the beginning. It’s well-connected for traffic and pedestrians and it provides needed amenities. If there is anything the Town can do to make this go faster, just let us know.”

Council Member Bradley Belt said, “This is a true citizen-centric project. I applaud you.”

Council Member John Moffitt concluded, “When this is all said and done, it will be another beautiful Riverstone development.”