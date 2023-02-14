Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic Seeking Executive Director

Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic (BIFMC) is a nonprofit organization based on Johns Island whose mission is to understand and serve the health and wellness needs of uninsured, low income adults who live or work across Kiawah, Seabrook and Johns islands and their connecting communities.

As a National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics Gold Star Clinic rated four out of four stars by Charity Navigator for best practices and ethics, BIFMC has provided over 56,000 free patient visits since 2008, serving over 5,000 uninsured adults without previous access to health care. Offering routine on-going primary care and over 19 subspecialties such as psychiatry, reproductive health, ophthalmology, dermatology, and more, BIFMC relies on the volunteer efforts of over 140 volunteer physicians, nurses, and administrative assistance with a paid staff of nine employees.

BIFMC is seeking an experienced Executive Director to work in tandem with the clinic medical director and report to the board chairperson in order to oversee and execute all aspects of clinic functions, including operations, staffing, finances, fundraising, direction and administration of BIFMC. The executive director, appointed by the board of directors and subject to the direction of the board, is a key leadership position responsible for and directing all strategic and operational aspects of this comprehensive free clinic, with a strong emphasis on growing both the patient population and supporting financial operations of the organization.