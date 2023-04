The Town of Kiawah Island has once again partnered with The Blood Connection to help save lives and prevent the risk of a regional blood shortage.

The event will be held on Friday, April 28th from 10 am to 3 pm at 4475 Betsy Kerrison Parkway.

Appointments are encouraged to ensure donors receive the best customer service; however, walk-ups are welcome. Help the Town reach its goal by scheduling an appointment today!

When scheduling your appointment, be sure to use the sponsor code: 10TKD.