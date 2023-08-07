Beware Of Cyber Scams!

Seabrook Island Property Owners does not have a relationship with this company or website. Please do not verify your email address or give them any information. You could be potentially sending personal information to them.

Scammers are using emails, text messages and phone numbers to ask for additional information or telling you that there may be a problem with your bank account, credit card or shopping site, such as Amazon.

In addition, scammers can use software to recreate a loved one's voice and make it sound like they're in distress. They then ask for large sums of money. Hang up and call your loved one on their number. Another suggestion is to set up a verbal family or loved one code. If someone calls sounding like a member in distress, ask them for the code.

CBS This Morning recently suggested the following if you receive a suspicious call, text or email:

Hit Pause - Don't do anything right away. Think about it. Does it sound suspicious? Is it asking for information from you?

Hang Up or Exit the Email or Text - Call the bank, credit card, or shopping site that they are talking about using the phone numbers on your statement or credit card. If they are talking about a loved one, call that person.

Report It - There are several ways to report these. AARP has a free hotline number operated by a team of trained volunteers. The number is 877-908-3360 and is available Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

You can also file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) or Federal Communications Commission (FCC) if you believe you have received an illegal call or text, a robocall or if you think you're the victim of a spoofing scam.