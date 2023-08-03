Wild Times Guaranteed

× Expand The lawn of the Kaminski House in Georgetown.

Tickets are now on sale for the 14th Annual Wild Side, the South Carolina Environmental Law Project's sparkling annual fundraiser at the historic Kaminski House in Georgetown.

This year's event is set for Oct. 7 and promises to be another wonderful evening of delicious food, festive live music and great conversation.

This year's featured speaker will be Michelle Mapp, the ACLU of South Carolina’s Equal Justice Works Law Fellow. Guests will be able to enjoy fantastic, locally sourced cuisine from Root along with a selection of wine, beer and cocktails, music by Prettier Than Matt and waterfront views from the lawn of this historic home.

We invite you to join us and support Wild Side in one or more of these ways:

• Purchase a friends and family table or individual tickets.

• Become a business sponsor. Varying levels of sponsorship are still available.

• Donate to the online auction. We are looking for unique experiences, vacation rentals, artwork and more.

• Sign up to volunteer. There are opportunities to help with set up, bartending, serving and cleaning up.

Funds from Wild Side help advance our environmental protection and justice work across our beautiful state. SCELP knows and understands the issues that impact the land, water and communities we all care about so deeply. Visit scelp.org.