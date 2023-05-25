Caring For The Community

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Melissa Frank Prev Next

Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic has announced the appointment of Melissa Frank as incoming executive director, effective June 30.

Frank previously served as a physical therapist and facility manager for Athletico Physical Therapy in Libertyville, Illinois and more recently as area director for Ivy Rehab In Northbrook, Illinois, where she was responsible for the operations and financial profitability of three orthopedic clinics, including day-to-day operations, budgeting, forecasting, marketing strategy, customer experience and financials. Having received her doctor of physical therapy degree from University at Buffalo in 2013, Frank subsequently earned certifications for high performing leaders.

She shares,“I am thrilled to join BIFMC to expand our outreach to provide not only free but high-quality medical care to the uninsured and underserved. Every person deserves the basic right to medical care, and I can’t wait to show our communities the services we have to offer to allow them to live their lives to the fullest.”

Frank will replace longtime clinic director Brenda Falls, who worked since 2011 with former medical director Dr. Richard Ulmer and current medical director Dr. David Peterseim to ensure high-quality medical care was delivered to more than 5,000 area adults lacking health insurance.

David Dunlap, former CEO of Roper St. Francis Healthcare and current board chair of BIFMC — as well as members of the board — express their deep gratitude to Falls for her vision and leadership during her tenure at the clinic, establishing the high standards in all daily operations for more than a decade. Falls was instrumental in improving quality initiatives, strengthening business practices and partnerships and demonstrating fundraising practices to position the clinic as a fixed, free medical home for years to come.

In her new role as executive director, Frank will carry on the activities of her predecessor and continue to provide business leadership in assisting all staff and volunteers in their mission to advance clinical equity for the underserved.

Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic is a spacious, free medical clinic with seven examination rooms located on Johns Island. The clinic serves uninsured adults who live or work on Johns, James and Wadmalaw Islands; Folly Beach; Hollywood; Ravenel; Megget; or Walterboro or who serve Charleston’s and West Ashley’s hospitality industries. Through the volunteer efforts of more than 140 medical and administrative staff, the clinic has provided more than 60,000 free medical visits since 2008, treating more than 5,000 adults across the Lowcountry. The clinic’s mission is to understand and serve the health and wellness needs of the uninsured, low-income adults who live or work across the Barrier Islands and their connecting communities.