Charleston Area Therapeutic Riding Director Will Speak To Seabrook Island Natural History Group

The Seabrook Island Natural History Group’s spring series of evening programs concludes on April 13 with a presentation at the Lake House on Charleston Area Therapeutic Riding by CATR Executive Director Colleen Trepen.

Since 1991, CATR has been expanding the horizons of adults and children with disabilities in partnership with horses, beginning as a small program in Summerville and now long established at its 43-acre farm on Johns Island, where it serves more than 150 clients each year. A Premier Accredited Center of the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship, the national sanctioning body of the industry, CATR serves a varied population of children and adults with cognitive, physical or developmental challenges, as well as veterans with service-related physical or emotional issues. In recent years, the nonprofit organization has formed partnerships with the Physical and Occupational Therapy Department at the Medical University of South Carolina; with Indigo Hall’s Memory Care unit; and with Summerville’s Coastal Center for adults with cognitive disabilities.

The program will begin at 7 p.m. in the Live Oak Room. All Seabrook Island residents and their guests are welcome. There’s a $5 charge for non-SINHG members. Registration is available at sinhg.org/events-page.