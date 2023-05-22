Family First

Women Inspired Through Stories is a small philanthropic group of women that seeks out local charities to support. With a mission to empower and uplift women and children through self-sufficiency and education, the organization was proud to host a fundraising event for the HALOS Critical Goods fund on April 3 at the I’On Club in Mount Pleasant.

Jennifer Richard, director of philanthropy at HALOS, spoke to all who attended the event about how monetary donations and in-kind gifts are useful in aiding grandparents, close relatives and family friends to raise children in kinship care. These donations can keep children out of foster care and change their lives for the better.

Women Inspired Through Stories is delighted to report that by May 1, the organization raised $28,540 for the purchase of critical goods, including car seats, cribs, beds, school supplies, camp scholarships and holiday gifts.

The members of the organization want to thank all donors for their generous support and for giving children who cannot be with their parents and depend on kinship care the priceless gift of a safe, nurturing home.