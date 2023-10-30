Regular adult ticket price ($75) includes Lowcountry boil, music, beer (21+ with id) and fun!

Head over to Eventbrite to purchase tickets. Search for Fins and Flippers Fall Fundraiser!

Don't miss out on this opportunity to enjoy delicious seafood, live music, and connect with like-minded individuals who care about our oceans and the marine mammals that inhabit it.

All proceeds from "Fins and Flippers" will benefit Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network's work to protect marine mammals for future generations AND help provide support for a new dolphin research project Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network is embarking on this Spring 2024!