Forty Eight Wine Bar And Kitchen Announces ‘Dining For A Cause’ On Kiawah Island

From Sept. 19 through Dec. 19, Forty Eight – Wine Bar & Kitchen will help raise funds for a local charity each Tuesday evening.

Guests will be able to make a reservation at resy.com any time between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., and half the revenues from dinners will be donated to a specific local nonprofit organization.

Here is a list of the upcoming dinner dates and the charity that will be featured:

Sept 19: Fields to Families (fieldstofamilies.org)

Sept 26: Charleston Animal Society (charlestonanimalsociety.org)

Oct 3: Sea Island Hunger Awareness Foundation/Blessing Basket (fightislandhunger.org)

Oct 10: Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach (ourladyofmercy.org)

Oct 17: Sea Island Habitat for Humanity (seaislandhabitat.org)

Oct 24: Backpack Buddies, Seabrook Island (backpackbuddiesseabrookisland.com)

Oct 31: No Charity Dinner Planned (Halloween)

Nov 7: Backpack Buddies, Kiawah Island (kiawahwomensfoundation.org)

Nov 14: Respite Care Charleston (respitecarecharleston.org)

Nov 21: No Charity Dinner Planned (Thanksgiving Week)

Nov 28: Sea Island Hunger Awareness Foundation/ Temple Take-Out (fightislandhunger.org)

Dec 5: Barrier Island Free Medical Clinic (bifmc.org)

Dec 12: The Point (thepointis.org)

Dec 19: Arts, etc. (kiawahartsetc.org)

“We are so pleased to be able to help support these wonderful charities in the Charleston area,” said Loren and Amy Beadle, owners of Forty Eight – Wine Bar & Kitchen. “Please come by on a Tuesday evening in the fall and help us support them. You get a great dinner, and your favorite local charity gets a big check. And if you can, please give directly to these charities using their websites above.”

For more info, visit fortyeightwinebar.com. To make reservations, go to resy.com.