FortyEight – Wine Bar & Kitchen Announces “Dining For A Cause” on Kiawah Island

Island Sport, LLC is excited to announce the Fall 2023 “Dining For a Cause” Tuesday evening dinner series at FortyEight – Wine Bar & Kitchen on Kiawah Island. Starting on September 19th and continuing through December 19th, FortyEight – Wine Bar & Kitchen will feature a local charity each Tuesday evening. Guests can make a reservation on Resy anytime between 5:00 pm and 9:00 pm each Tuesday, and 50% of the revenues from their dinner(s) will automatically be donated to the charity. Here is a list of upcoming Tuesday dinner dates (with the charity being featured):

September 19 – Fields to Families (fieldstofamilies.org)

September 26 – Charleston Animal Society (charlestonanimalsociety.org)

October 3 – Sea Island Hunger Awareness Foundation – Blessing Basket (fightislandhunger.org)

October 10 – Our Lady of Mercy (ourladyofmercy.org)

October 17 – Sea Island Habitat for Humanity (seaislandhabitat.org)

October 24 – Backpack Buddies, Seabrook Island (backpackbuddiesseabrookisland.com)

October 31 – No Charity Dinner Planned (Halloween)

November 7 – Backpack Buddies, Kiawah Island (kiawahwomensfoundation.org)

November 14 – Respite Care Charleston (respitecarecharleston.org)

November 21 – No Charity Dinner Planned (Thanksgiving Week)

November 28 – Sea Island Hunger Awareness Foundation – Temple Takeout (fightislandhunger.org)

December 5 – Barrier Island Free Medical Clinic (bifmc.org)

December 12 – The Point (thepointis.org)

December 19 – Arts, etc. (kiawahartsetc.org)

Loren and Amy Beadle, owners, state “We are so pleased to be able to help support these wonderful charities in the Charleston area. Please come by on a Tuesday evening in the fall and help us support them. You get a great dinner, and your favorite local charity gets a big check! And if you can, please give directly to these charities using their websites above.”

FortyEight – Wine Bar & Kitchen, 547 Freshfields Drive, 843.768.2245, www.fortyeightwinebar.com, www.resy.com

Open: Retail: Seven days a week, 11 am to 9 pm

Open: Dining: Monday to Thursday, 4 pm to 9 pm, Friday to Sunday, 11 am to 10 pm

(Reservations Recommended, www.resy.com)

About Island Sport, LLC:

Island Sport was founded in 2005 with the opening of its first retail store, SeaCoast Sports and Outfitters, in Freshfields Village on Kiawah Island, South Carolina. As Freshfields Village and Kiawah Island have grown over the last eighteen years, so has Island Sport. Now with twelve retail stores and restaurants in three states, Island Sport operates a variety of retail concepts, including sporting goods, apparel, footwear, wine and spirits. For a list of its current retail and restaurant locations, please visit islandsportllc.com.