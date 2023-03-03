Join us for a FREE scoop of ice cream!!

You're invited to Free Scoop Day on Monday April 3rd from 12pm to 8pm at the Freshfields Ben and Jerry's! Free Scoop Day is an annual event at Ben and Jerry's across the U.S. All ice cream is free, but a donation (of any amount) to Sea Island Habitat for Humanity is encouraged.

With your support, Sea Island Habitat for Humanity can continue to build and repair homes for local, hardworking families!

We are so thankful to be this year's chosen nonprofit! Contact Kristen@seaislandhabitat.org with questions!