It's Time To Apply For Financial Year 2024 Accommodations Tax Funding!

The Town of Seabrook Island Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee (ATAX) is currently accepting applications for FY 2024 State Accommodations Tax (ATAX) funding.

Interested applicants must submit a completed application to the Assistant Town Administrator by 12:00 pm on Mon. August 7, 2023.

The ATAX Advisory Committee will consider funding requests during its upcoming meeting on August 29, 2023, at 11:00 am, at which time the committee will vote on funding recommendations to Town Council.

A list of eligible projects can be found on the Town's website under announcements.

For additional information regarding eligible ATAX expenditures, please refer to the SC Department of Revenue’s official advisory opinion contained in SC Revenue Ruling #98-22.

A responsible person from the submitting organization must attend the ATAX Advisory Committee meeting on August 29, 2023, at 11:00 am to present the request (limit to five minutes) and to answer questions from committee members. The meeting will be held at Seabrook Island Town Hall, 2001 Seabrook Island Road.

Recommendations made by the ATAX Advisory Committee must be approved by the Seabrook Island Town Council before funds may be committed to the applicant.

For more information, please contact Katharine Watkins, Assistant Town Administrator, by phone at (843) 768-9121 or by email at kwatkins@townofseabrookisland.org.