Job Opportunity

We're hiring! The Town of Kiawah Island is looking to hire a Community Service Officer who will be responsible for performing a variety of duties to assist with public safety and building inspections for short-term rentals. The CSO provides customer service to citizens, enforces certain town codes and other non-criminal police-related duties, provides patrol and community outreach, responds to non-criminal complaints, building checks, and more. Must have excellent communication and writing skillsets. Will maintain a comprehensive record file for all violations and summons tickets. This position will also be responsible for prosecuting cases in municipal court. See the full job description here: https://cms2.revize.com/.../kiawah.../news_detail_T2_R43.php