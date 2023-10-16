Job Opportunity

We're hiring! The Town of Kiawah Island is in search of a Wildlife and Outreach Technician. This role will be responsible for performing a variety of duties to mitigate human-wildlife conflict in a developed mixed-use community. Advocates for awareness and appreciation of native wildlife species and habitats via outreach and education. Assists with all Town wildlife research projects and wildlife population surveys. Must be self-motivated and able to operate efficiently without direct supervision. Must be able to perform wildlife conflict mitigation duties safely and in a manner that is least intrusive to community members. Promotes a friendly and professional atmosphere when interacting with Town staff, other island entities, and diverse user groups. Must be willing to work a flexible schedule including weekends. See full job description and apply here: https://www.kiawahisland.org/news_detail_T2_R53.php