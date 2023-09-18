× 1 of 7 Expand × 2 of 7 Expand × 3 of 7 Expand × 4 of 7 Expand × 5 of 7 Expand × 6 of 7 Expand × 7 of 7 Expand Prev Next

This past Saturday was a very special Litter Sweep.

It was the 4th Annual D. Michael and Pam Wilson Plastic-Free Waters Kiawah Sweep!

Also participating were friends from South Carolina Aquarium, Kiawah Island Resort, Kiawah Island Conservancy, Town of Kiawah and Kiawah Island Turtle Patrol!

Thank you to the 41 people who came out to help us “sweep” up our streets, bike trails, and the beach! There was approximately 75 pounds of trash collected… in about two hours!

Rumor has it that the Turtle Patrol Zone 7 team not only picked up trash but discovered a wild nest along their route! Now nest #439!

Thanks again to everyone who made this morning so impactful to our island’s health and beauty.