Next Kiawah Island Art And House Tour Set For April

Kiawah Arts, etc. has announced that the annual Kiawah Art and House Tour for 2023 will be held on Friday April 14, from 1-5 p.m.

The tour will include five beautiful homes never before open to the public. One is an Arts and Crafts inspired home featuring various wood and antique beams as well as an eclectic art collection.

Another is a transitional style with a great room taking advantage of the captivating marsh views, and including many bedrooms and a guest house retreat.

A third is a beachfront home in an “industrial modern” style with exposed steel beams, a two story pool/guest house and a collection of oversized modern photographs.

The fourth, nicknamed “The Magnolia House” features sweeping marsh views past the infinity pool, extensive use of calacatta marble, antiques and art work, Jefferson windows, and a spectacular skylight. The fifth home has expansive windows overlooking the marsh, New York State reclaimed beams, an enormous game room and floating staircase.

Last year the tour netted nearly $200,000 for the visual, performing and literary programs benefiting the children of the local sea islands. Arts, etc. partners with local organizations which provide programs based on chamber music, opera and jazz, dance groups including ballet, and theater productions and art. These program partners go to the elementary, middle school and high school on Johns and Wadmalaw Islands to perform and work with the children, as well as hosting events outside of the schools. Some programs are a single performance, several are weeks long endeavors culminating in performances, literary endeavors and art by the children themselves.

Arts, etc. is supported by many member sponsors, business sponsors and especially FNB Charleston as our presenting sponsor.

In conjunction with the house tour Arts, etc. will be holding an on-line auction including several paintings, sculpture, ceramic and Murano glass art. There will also be a beautiful diamond tennis bracelet donated by Diamonds Direct and a number of catered dining opportunities including a dinner for six. A golf experience at Briar's Creek is one of several similar experiences. The auction will open online March 20.

Tickets will be sold online beginning Mid February, and would make a perfect Valentine’s Day gift.

More information on tickets and the silent auction can be found at kiawahartsetc.org.