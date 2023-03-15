Our Lady Of Mercy Seeks Donations For Playground

For over 31 years, Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach has assisted neighbors in need living in communities spanning 11 zip codes throughout the Lowcountry. Our mission is to build equitable communities and empower individuals to reach their full potential by providing basic and emergency needs, education, employment and health services. Everything we do is possible because of the generous support of countless individuals.

Your help is needed. We are currently raising money to build a new playground through our Project Playground Turnaround campaign. Our current playground was built by volunteers and has been utilized for over 20 years by students in our after-school program. Unfortunately, the playground has recently been deemed unusable due to rotting structures, and the children are no longer able to use the space for recreation.

This is where you can play a crucial role. Partner with us to help fund the Project Playground Turnaround campaign, and help us ensure that our students have a safe space to play, learn and grow.

When making donations, please be sure to designate Project Playground Turnaround in the designation drop down.