9 Days Left to Register for the 27th Annual Golf Tournament!

Sea Island Habitat for Humanity's goal is to empower people with limited resources to realize the dream of owning a home. Since 1978, volunteers and donors have helped the organization build safe, affordable, energy-efficient homes. To date, the organization has built more than 390 homes and repaired more than 500 homes in Johns, James, and Wadmalaw Island communities.

Each year, Sea Island Habitat for Humanity hosts around 100 golfers at a local private course to raise critical funds to build new homes for deserving families. This year, they ask that you please join them at the beautiful Golf Club at Briar's Creek, located on Johns Island on May 17th, 2023.

REGISTER NOW.

The non-profit organization has sponsorship opportunities available, and more information can be found by visiting this link.

You can also contact Kristen, their Development Manager, with questions or for more information. Kristen@SeaIslandHabitat.org or (843) 768-0998 x112.