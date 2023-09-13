Charleston Collegiate School is pleased to announce their 9th annual Fall Festival at Kiawah River, featuring the Run Like the Devil 5K and Fun Run, on Saturday, October 21, from 9am to 2pm. Families and friends are invited to enjoy a vendor village full of local makers and goods, classic fall festival games, live music, beer and wine, food trucks, and more. The 5K race is chip-timed. Pets are welcome and must be leashed at all times.

With more than 2,000 acres of picturesque land, Kiawah River offers Fall Festival attendants and race participants unmatched views of the season-changing leaves in the Lowcountry. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to RSVP online prior to the event. Parking will be $10 cash per vehicle. Parking attendants will collect payment upon arrival at the front gate.

Check-in for the Run Like the Devil race opens at 9am, with the 5K Trail Run starting at 10am and the Fun Run at 12pm. All proceeds support the Charleston Collegiate School’s annual fund. Pre-registration is required to participate in the Run Like the Devil 5K and Fun Run. Register by October 6th to secure your t-shirt! Registrations received after October 6th are not guaranteed a t-shirt.

General Admission/CCS Fall Festival Attendee Only - FREE

5K Run/walk - $50

1K Fun Run - $25

Buy a Race Day t-shirt & Support CCS - $35

“We are very excited to be celebrating our 9th Fall Festival and Run Like the Devil event. Each year this festival supports Charleston Collegiate School’s annual fund benefitting teacher resources, financial aid, campus improvements, and much more.” shares Dr. Michelle Purghart, Head of School at Charleston Collegiate School.

Registration is now live. For additional information and to register, visit the ticket website here.

× Expand Untitled design - 1

To get involved as an event partner or donate please contact Chrissy Copple at ccopple@charlestoncollegiate.org. Early sponsors include Pam Harrington Exclusives, DLB Custom Home Design, Seacoast Church, Advanced Care Foot and Ankle, Coastal Wealth Advisors, Colectivo, Holy City Orthodontics, Vintage Porch Swings, and 77 & Sunny.

About Charleston Collegiate School

Charleston Collegiate School is a PK3-12 school in the Charleston area and is a member of the Southern Association of Independent Schools and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. Charleston Collegiate School’s mission is to empower students in a project-based approach that values collaboration, innovation, and individuality to become resilient leaders for 21st century careers.

About Kiawah River

Kiawah River is a vibrant, new waterfront community near historic Charleston that embraces the Lowcountry sea islands life. Centered around outdoor pursuits with 20 miles of shoreline and 2,000 acres of picturesque land, including a 100-acre working farm, the community offers residential, retail and hospitality offerings with custom and semi-custom homes featuring innovative sea islands architecture. Master plan and amenities are designed by a world-renowned team specializing in New Urbanism and sustainable designs. Kiawah River is being developed by The Beach Company, a local leader in residential development and commercial real estate brokerage. For information, visit www.kiawahriver.com.