Sea Island Habitat for Humanity Women Build is Next Week!

The 2023 Sea Island Habitat Women Build kicks off NEXT WEEK! Have you registered?

The Sea Island Habitat for Humanity Women Build is an annual fundraiser where a group of women from the community comes together for a week to build a home for a Habitat partner family. The funds we raise from this event will go towards the building materials for this home.

We need to raise another $20,000 to meet our goal. Can you help us?

To reach our goal this year we are offering two ways to actively participate in this event.

Tier 1 - a $50 registration fee (including 2 building shifts, a t-shirt, and lunch)

If fundraising isn't your thing, that's 100% okay! We still want you to participate.

Click here for Tier 1 tickets!

Tier 2 - Peer-to-peer fundraising - Participants will be asked to meet or exceed a $250 goal (includes unlimited build shifts, a t-shirt, and lunches)

The highest fundraiser at the end of every day will receive an award and the highest fundraiser for the week will receive a grand prize.

Click here for Tier 2 fundraising!

** $50 minimum required to build if you don't meet the $250 goal. $250 in funds raised includes unlimited build shifts. If you don't meet the $250 goal, that's ok! We hope you will try to help us raise as much as possible!

If you have issues registering for either option, please reach out to the Development Manager, Kristen Nooe, at Kristen@seaislandhabitat.org or 843-768-0998