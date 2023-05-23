Sea Island Habitat May Updates!

The 27th Annual Golf Tournament was a huge success!

Sea Island Habitat just wrapped up our 27th Annual Golf Tournament on Wednesday, May 17. Our annual golf tournament allows members of our community to come together for a day of fun on the course. This year's tournament was hosted at Briar's Creek and we couldn't have asked for better weather. Thanks to 17 foursomes and 25 sponsors, we raised $97,750. This allows us to purchase building materials for an entire home!

Farewell Mike Rettaliata!

It breaks our hearts to announce that we are losing our Construction Manager, Mike Rettaliata this month. After 18 years with Sea Island Habitat for Humanity, Mike is relocating to St. Louis, MO to be closer to family where he'll be working for a local Habitat for Humanity affiliate there.

Mike began his journey with Sea Island Habitat as an Americorp member from 2005 - 2006. He briefly left for 7 months to serve at another Habitat location, but quickly came back to us in 2008, when he was hired as a Site Supervisor. From there he served as our Deconstruction Manager, moved back to a Site Supervisor, and eventually became our Construction Manager.

Welcome to the team Alec Rovniak!

We're excited to introduce you to our new Construction Manager, Alec Rovniak! Alec graduated from Bowling Green State University with a degree in Construction Management. He has been in the field for 10 years now. He began by building fences and decks in college. From there, he did commercial work for a general contractor before building homes for Pulte for approximately 5 and a half years.

We asked Alec why he chose to make the transition to working for Habitat for Humanity and he said "I chose Habitat because it's an organization that I believe in. I believe I can make a positive impact as opposed to achieving profit goals for a corporation." Welcome aboard, Alec! We are so excited to see what you have in store for us.

Volunteer day with Alvarez and Marsal Consulting Firm

We would like to give a huge thank you to Alvarez and Marsal Consulting firm for coming out to build with us at the end of April! This was the largest volunteer group we've had working with us, and we were able to accomplish a lot of work on two houses on Wadmalaw Island. The volunteers came from across the United States and we were so excited to meet and work with them. We look forward to working with them again next year.

We love when groups visit us but we rely on local volunteers as well. If you have some time to volunteer, please contact Josie@seaislandhabitat.org to set up a date and time!

Learn more: seaislandhabitat.org/volunteer

Critical Home Repair Program

Our Roof Repair Rally is continuing!! Through our Critical Home Repair Program, we impacted 80 families in 2022. Please consider donating to this vital effort so we can repair 30 roofs in the community - allowing families to live safely and seniors to age-in-place. In addition to roofs, we build ramps and repair/replace doors and windows.

Arleen, one of our Repair Program Recipients, was in need of a wheelchair accessible ramp for her home, due to a bad leg. Stairs are very hard for her to use, so this ramp is a huge help to her.

When asked what this ramp means for her everyday life, she said, "It helps me a lot, it really does. Because of my leg, I have a walker, and it really helps me to get back and forth easier."

Save the Date

Bi-annual Auction and Gala - 9/17/23

This year we will be hosting our auction at the Seabrook Island Club. We will have a Habitat homeowner speak, a formal dinner, and a fun auction to top off the evening. Be on the lookout for your formal invitation coming soon!