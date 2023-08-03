South Carolina’s 2023 Tax Free Weekend launches on Friday

South Carolina’s annual Tax-Free Weekend starts this Friday at 12:00 a.m. and ends Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

For 72 hours, tax-free items include computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, shoes, and certain bed and bath items. These tax-free items can purchased in-store or online.

Last year, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $26.2 million in tax-free items during Tax Free Weekend.

Parents, students, and others searching for savings on a variety of back-to-school items can enjoy 72 hours free of Sales Tax starting Friday as part of South Carolina’s annual Tax Free Weekend.

The 2023 Tax Free Weekend runs Friday, August 4 at 12:00 a.m. through Sunday, August 6 at 11:59 p.m. Under the law, the Tax Free Weekend must begin the first Friday of each August and conclude 72 hours later.

Read the full news release here on the SCDOR website.